At approximately 9:15 p.m. on June 29, 2019, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 405 south of LA Hwy 69 in Iberville Parish. The crash took the life of 18-year-old Juan Carlos Mendoza-Rangel, who was residing in Donaldsonville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Mendoza-Rangel was driving a 2010 Dodge Ram southbound on LA Hwy 405. While traveling southbound his vehicle ran off the roadway and entered a ditch. Upon doing so, the Dodge overturned several times.

Mendoza-Rangel was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Iberville Parish Coroner's Office. Impairment is a suspected factor, and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. Excessive speed is also considered a factor. This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Troopers urge motorists to have a plan in place before consuming alcohol as it can impair visual ability, diminish fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Please choose never to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up. Simply making safe decisions while in motor vehicles can often prevent serious injury crashes such as this one.

