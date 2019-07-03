Last week, the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association released its All-Region teams. Four Ascension Parish players made the first team of the All-Region 8 squad.

We've seen parish baseball players be honored as the best in their district, and now, we see them proclaimed the best in their region.

This region consisted of schools in West Feliciana, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parishes. It also included teams from Class 5A.

Multiple players from both Dutchtown and East Ascension were included on this list.

The East Ascension Spartans had a resurgent season under second-year head coach Kade Keowen.

The Spartans began the year in a 3-10 hole after suffering through six one-run losses. However, midway through the season, East Ascension turned the corner.

They finished the regular season by winning 18 of their final 22 games. This included an 8-2 run in District 5-5A, which was good enough to earn them runner-up honors. They handed champion Catholic their only league loss of the year.

In the playoffs, the Spartans upset Dutchtown in the opening round. It was the program's first postseason victory since 2014.

Their season ended with a second-round defeat to Zachary.

Making the first team of the All-Region 8 squad was infielder Grant Griffin. The senior made the transition from outfield to third base this season and flourished.

Griffin hit .371 this season with 33 RBIs and nine doubles. He was a first-team All-District 5-5A selection. He has also signed with Nunez Community College.

His teammate Blaise Foote also made the All-Region 8 team as a utility player. The senior was the Spartans' ace this season. He went 6-4 from the mound with a 3.00 ERA and 70 strikeouts.

Foote was also a dangerous hitter for the Spartans--hitting .291 with 28 RBIs.

He made first-team all-district, and he recently committed to Baton Rouge Community College.

Dutchtown also had two players make the All-Region 8 team.

The Griffins had another productive season that saw them win over 20 games. They went 21-12 during the regular season and earned the No. 13 seed in the Class 5A playoffs. This awarded them a home game in the first round.

But in that matchup, they were upset by parish and district foe East Ascension.

Making the All-Region 8 squad was senior Brayden Caskey. The shortstop has made first-team all-district for the past two seasons. Just recently, Caskey was also named honorable-mention All-State by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

He hit .363 with 12 RBIs this season. He is a Delgado signee.

Caskey's teammate Jesse Miller also made the All-Region 8 first team.

This past season, the junior emerged as the Griffins' ace from the mound. He was also a first-team All-District 5-5A selection.

Miller compiled a 6-1 record with a superb 1.23 ERA.

The All-Region 8 team's Hitter of the Year was Denham Springs senior infielder Cade Doughty. Doughty was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 39th round of this year's MLB Draft, but has decided to honor is commitment to LSU.

Doughty was also named the Gatorade Louisiana Baseball Player of the Year.

The All-Region 8 Pitcher of the Year was Zachary junior hurler Tanner Hall.