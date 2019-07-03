Editor’s note: This history of how this cemetery came to find it’s home in Leesville was provided by T.L. “SONNY” BERRY. A veteran himself, Barry sent information about the cemetery to the paper to celebrate the special milestone and we thank him for reaching out. He is one of the founding members of the cemetery.

Leesville is home to many different things that make the city unique. On that list is the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Having a veterans cemetery here in the community is significant because there are only four in Louisiana.

This year, the cemetery is celebrating a special milestone as it was 20 years ago that community members came together to begin the process of securing a veterans cemetery in Leesville.

20 years ago Raymond Palmer thought Vernon Parish needed a veterans cemetery. Palmer met with Congressman Sonny Montgomery and was told it would be 10 years before a cemetery would be put in.

Ten years came and went and there was still no cemetery.

At that time, Mayor Jim Shapkoff and a group of veterans met with Congressman Montgomery in hopes of getting the cemetery.

They were told again, 10 years.

Finally, after 10 more years had passed, the cemetery was approved.

Acquiring the land was the first thing that had to be done. The Army owned 250 acres and the transfer of the land had to be approved by the Secretary of the Army.

T.L. “Sonny” Berry met with the Secretary of the Army and told him that the community needed the land for a veterans cemetery and the Secretary agreed. The Army then transferred the land to the State of Louisiana.

Now that the land was acquired the state had to put up some money. Senator John Smith was able to secure the needed funds.

The state now owned the land and had the funds as well as money from the Veterans Association.

The Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery was officially opened on February 15, 2012. It was the second state veterans cemetery developed in Louisiana.

This year marks 20 years since Raymond Palmer’s suggestion for the cemetery, one that should be celebrated. Because of him and the work of the local veterans and community officials, the beautiful cemetery is now a reality.

The Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is now in its seventh year of operation and is still serving veterans and their families in our area.

The cemetery is operated by the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA). The department’s website explains its goals for veteran cemeteries saying: “As part of the LDVA cemetery program, our mission is to provide a final resting place for all eligible veterans, spouses and dependents, to be maintained in a manner that reflects respect for the veterans and their family members and to provide a veteran cemetery that Is compliant with the National Cemetery Administration standards.”

LDVA operates four Veterans Cemeteries located across the state, offering a variety of burial options for Veterans, spouses and dependent children. Each location features beautiful and spacious grounds, covered shelter for committal services, and are open Monday through Friday for interments with visitation open daily.

Burial benefits offered by the LDVA may include the following:

Grave sites for casket or cremated remains

Headstones or markers

Opening and closing of the graves

Continued perpetual care

LDVA Cemeteries can provide upright granite headstones, flat granite memorial markers and granite niche covers. Availability varies at each cemetery.

Funding for the LDVA Veterans Cemeteries is made possible with grants through the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which provide 100 percent funding for all aspects of initial planning and construction.

Other than Leesville, veteran cemeteries can be found in Keithville, Slidell and Rayville.

Each LDVA Veterans Cemetery also features an Administrative Building with a computerized grave locator. A grave locator is also available online at GraveLocator.cem.va.gov.

Burial of an eligible Veteran is at no cost to the Veteran. A small fee is charged at the time of interment for spouses and dependent children of eligible Veterans.

The military service requirement for burial in LDVA Veterans Cemeteries must be in accordance with the eligibility standards as set by the USDVA National Cemetery Administration.

The Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery is located at 3348 University Parkway Leesville, Louisiana.

Editor’s Note: Facts and information from this article was gathered from vetaffairs.la.gov