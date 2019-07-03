The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending July 3 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

June 27

Macklin, Kenika G, 29, 1933 S RINGER AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Harris, Craig Darnell, Jr, 28, 305 1/2 WEST SIXTH, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Proper Equipment Required on Vehicles; display of plate, Expired Drivers License, Expired MVI, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, No Seat Belt

Weatherford, Roland K, Jr, 26, 42245 MOODY DIXON RD 5, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Walker, Grant, Jr, 45, 35304 BEVERLY HILLS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Violations of Protective Orders

Powell, Donald P, Jr, 51, 15290 FOREST OAK RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony)

Miller, Tyler M, 24, 40271 BLACK BAYOU EXT, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce

Robertson, Megan, 22, 8444 KINGVIEW ST, St James, Violations of Protective Orders

June 28

Kiernan, Tiffany, 48, 7133 WAYNE FLOYD ROAD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Pointer, Christopher Derrick, 19, 43083 WEBER CITY rd, LA, Second Degree Battery, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Robbery

Freas, Barry, 37, 38272 HWY 621, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, In For Court

Davis, Terrance E, Jr, 24, 41097 CHICK DUPLESSIS ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

White, Terraz Kwandell Rayshawn, 20, 1020 S ARCENEAUX AVE, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

White, Antoine Marvell, 34, 1310 BRYANT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Albert, Kendell Jamaal, 21, 505 E HAMILTON ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities

LeBlanc, Nathaniel JR, 21, 9272 WATERTOWER ST, CONVENT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

White, Curtis, 35, 41270 MERRITT EVANS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Nelson, Jervon, 28, 7312 TOWN SOUTH ave, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Sims, Jeffery Wayne, 47, 194 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Dudek, Nicholas Joseph, 32, 17033 CAMDEN DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Irwin, Brandon Steven, 32, 18057 WOOD HAVEN DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, BREACH OF BAIL CONDITION, Constructive Contempt of Court

Turner, Darius D, Sr, 28, 15417 FOREST OAK RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Webb, Melissa Ann, 39, 18476 PERKINS OAK RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Derozan, Kobe, 18, 6142 CYRUS AVE, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Organized Retail Theft $1k > $5k (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Bright, Travell, 34, 3177 DOMINO ST, VACHERIE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Battery of a dating partner

June 29

Turner, Krystal L, 42, 15319 WASHINGTON ST, Darrow, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles

Baez-Lazcano, Jose L, 55, 43432 JOSH ST, Gonzales, When Lighted Lamps are Required, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Earl, Louis, III, 40, 2024 S RUTH AVE 10, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Assault, Simple Battery

Mitchell, Nicholas A, 32, 13190 DEPEN st, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Williams, Kenny, 47, 3060 N ACADIAN Thruway, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Lavigne, Darryl J, 52, 44339 GOLD PLACE RD, ST AMANT, Simple Assault

Bozeman, Anthony J, 34, 703 E ROME ST, GONZALES, Simple Burglary (All Others), Simple Arson

Harris, Erica, 36, 8055 MORGANZA, MORGANZA, Vagrancy, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden

Kato, Jamet, 38, 1566 KAUFMAN DR, Baton Rouge, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Campbell, Christopher Lenell, 28, 11445 BARD DR, Baton Rouge, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Francois, Dana, 39, 1005 DIMERCO ST, Marrero, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Gautreau, Monica Mayard, 45, 955 HUEY ANDREW AVE, GONZALES, Simple Battery

Simmons, Dana Lisa, 52, 110 PAULINE ST, Pierre Part, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone)

June 30

Placide, Michael R, 43, 259 ELM ST, Gramercy, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor), Stop Signs and Yield Signs

Ward, Tina F, 48, 16098 BLUFF RD 26, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Gutierrez, Ladislao, 36, 5685 GROVE PLACE CROSSING, Lilburn, GA, Driver must be Licensed, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 3rd (Felony)

Tillotson, Henry, Jr, 34, 561 WINDING WAY, Baton Rouge, Parole Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Williams, Krystal, 39, 2123 TECUMSEH ST, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Talbert, Domonick F, 39, 7754 GREENWELL STREET, BATON ROUGE, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Fowler, St Taurus L, 24, 13385 LEBLANC RD, GONZALES, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Simple Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Starkey, Molly, 53, 36448 HIDDEN OAKS CT, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Scioneaux, Donald, 40, 41063 CANNON RD, GONZALES, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery

July 1

Walle, Ryan J, 41, 40124 RONDA AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Probation Violation Parish, Domestic Abuse Battery

Outlaw, Tanya R, 41, 42385 MOODY DIXON RD 23, PRAIRIEVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Russell, Johnny C, 38, 13056 SHE-LEE PLACE RD, GONZALES, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Keplinger, Sonny, 26, 1990 BURMA RD, Thibodeaux, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony)

Deslatte, Amanda Lynn, 35, 13029 BABIN RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Gentry, John Glen, Sr, 39, 52086 HWY 190, Livonia, Parole Violation, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others)

Thomas, Dedrick, 38, 18127 MUDDY CREEK RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony)

Brown, Charles Lee, Jr, 48, 17085 CHARLIE BROWN RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Tidwell, Chandler, 27, 15122 JOHN WEST RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Vinson, Deza, 36, 31531 LINDER RD, DENHAM SPRINGS, Hold for Other Agency, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Williams, Tarrence H, 37, 17275 CHERRY CREEK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, No Seat Belt, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Gaudin, Danielle, 31, 14269 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Jackson, Fredricka Denise, 28, 3953 BRADY ST, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Hold for Other Agency, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Bocz, David Mitchell, 32, 45241 PAUL RD, ST AMANT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Baker, Antonio, 30, 18363 LITTLE PRAIRIE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Off-Road Vehicles; Authorization for Use on the Shoulders of Certain Public Roads and Highways, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Baker, Tonio, 30, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Off-Road Vehicles; Authorization for Use on the Shoulders of Certain Public Roads and Highways, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended

Threeton, Jayme Nicole, 27, 18409 HWY 444 RD, LIVINGSTON, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft of a Motor Vehicle over $25k (Felony), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Resisting an Officer

Goodman, Patrick L, 37, 14423 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Hit and Run Driving, Security Required, Violations of registration provisions, Switched License Plate, NO INSPECTION CERTIFICATE, Resisting an Officer, Careless Operation

Zachary, Christopher Landon , 23, 13250 FIELDSTONE DR, GEISMAR, Parole Violation, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture/Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Theft of a Motor Vehicle $5k to $25k (Felony), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Resisting an Officer

McEachern, Joseph Larry, 29, 6306 E MYRTLE AVE, BAKER, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Coleman, Darrell, 45, 38316 MULBERRY ST, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Cocaine)

July 2

Pennington, Kevin, 51, 6243 CHIPPENDALE DR, Baton Rouge, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Marchand, Troy, 52, 13516 N LEAH, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Dang, April R, 39, 43153 PINE LAKE DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Marchand, Nga, 58, 13516 N LEAH RD, Gonzales, Domestic Abuse Battery

Perkins, Megann, 30, 40311 JACK LEBLANC RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Saulny, Leon Samuel, Jr, 29, 12178 CANTERBURY PARK DR, GEISMAR, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Varnado, Raven, 25, 812 GERRY DR, Kenner, Violations of Protective Orders

Johnson, Freeman F, 44, 39041 JUPITER AVE, DARROW, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Valentine, Tyrone W, 36, 39104 W WORTHEY ROAD, GONZALES, False Certificates, Stop Signs and Yield Signs, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Audiffred, Chenelle Fields, 55, 39042 LITTLE CREEK ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Dufrene, Devin M, 31, 5669 FISHER STREET, Lafitte, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

July 3

Truxillo, Ashley Elizabeth, 27, 9114 W HWY 936, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Champagne, Joshua Joseph, 34, 11388 HWY 22, ST AMANT, Violations of Protective Orders