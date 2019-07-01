Bozeman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on July 1, 2019, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 10 near US Hwy 61 in Ascension Parish. The crash took the life of 60-year-old Donald Bozeman of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Bozeman was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry westbound on I-10. For reasons still under investigation, Bozeman ran off the right side of the roadway. Upon leaving the roadway, the vehicle struck a large concrete overpass support beam. After striking the support beam, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Due to the severity of the fire, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time. Bozeman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Contributed by La. State Police