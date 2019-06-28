There was only one Ascension Parish baseball player that made the team. That distinction went to Dutchtown senior shortstop Brayden Caskey. Caskey was an honorable-mention selection.

It was a very competitive year for Class 5A baseball in Ascension Parish as Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant all made the playoffs.

Two of those three teams won more than 20 games, and two of the three reached the second round of the postseason.

Still, when it came to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 5A All-State squad, many of the parish's best stars were not recognized.

There was only one Ascension Parish baseball player that made the team. That distinction went to Dutchtown senior shortstop Brayden Caskey. Caskey was an honorable-mention selection.

He was a three-year starter for the Griffins.

For the past two seasons, Caskey has been a first-team All-District 5-5A selection. He was also a first-team All-Parish pick in 2018. The 2019 All-Parish squad has not yet been released.

Last season, Caskey hit .342 with 16 RBIs and 16 stolen bases as Dutchtown made a run to the state quarterfinals. It was their first trip to the quarterfinals since 2014.

He was also a starter on Ascension's Gauthier & Amedee American Legion baseball team. The Wombats won the Louisiana state title and eventually reached the World Series, where they finished as a semifinalist.

Over the course of the summer, Caskey hit .360 and led the team with 49 runs scored.

During the offseason, Caskey, along with teammate Will Reed, signed with Delgado.

At the signing, Dutchtown head coach Cris Schexnaydre said this of Caskey, "He has that ‘it’ factor. He doesn’t pass the eye test. He doesn’t light up the radar gun. He doesn’t hit home runs; he’s just a baseball player. I would love to have 15-20 baseball players that just get after it and do the things he does. He’s one of those guys that when you’re coaching and he’s on the other team, he drives you nuts because he’s one of those pesky athletes that get it done.”

This past season, Caskey helped lead the Griffins to a 21-13 record and a playoff appearance.

And this summer, he is back starting for the Gauthier & Amedee Wombats. So far, Caskey is hitting .314. He also has 12 RBIs and 15 runs scored.