Awards highlight leadership in heart failure and stroke treatment

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With the Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite Plus for the second time and, for the first time, the American Heart Association's Heart Failure Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award.

These awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients and heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

"Nearly 795,00 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year and more than 6.5 million adults in the United States are living with heart failure," explained Dr. Andrew Rees, Chief of Cardiology at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. "With these two large populations, Our Lady of the Lake has the tools and resources necessary to provide better outcomes and help these individuals live fuller lives."

AHA's quality measures are designed to help hospital teams follow the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients and, for heart failure patients, the evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies. Before discharge, patients also receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions.

"We are pleased to recognize Our Lady of the Lake for their commitment to stroke and heart failure care," said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates."

Our Lady of the Lake is also Joint Commission-accredited as a Certified Primary Stroke Center of Excellence for its comprehensive system for rapid diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients. For information about the services offered at Our Lady of the Lake, visit ololrmc.com.

Contributed by OLOL