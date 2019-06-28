U.S. News introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available.

For the third consecutive year, Ochsner Hospital for Children has been named among the top 50 children's hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice.

Ochsner Hospital for Children was recognized in two specialties, cardiology and heart surgery and gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, in the new 2019-20 Best Children's Hospitals rankings published online June 19. For the third year in a row, Ochsner Hospital for Children is the only children's hospital in Louisiana or Mississippi to receive this prestigious honor.

The 13th annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

"Our team is so proud to be recognized as a national leader in pediatric care," said Dr. William Lennarz, System Chair of Pediatrics, Ochsner Hospital for Children. "We’re dedicated to bringing more world-class care to the Gulf South so that families never have to go far from home to get quality care for even the most complex conditions."

"The Best Children's Hospitals rankings were designed to help provide families seeking the best medical care for their sick child with access to the most comprehensive data available," said Ben Harder, Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis at U.S. News. "The rankings, coupled with guidance from pediatricians, help families make better-informed decisions about where to find high-quality, compassionate care for their children when they need it most."

U.S. News introduced the Best Children's Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. The rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals.

The U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology factors include patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

Ochsner Hospital for Children's team has been recognized on the national stage before, including:

---Recognition as a Best Children's Hospital for gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery in 2018 and cardiology in 2017.

---Ochsner's Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiac Surgery Program’s 2018 surgical outcomes greatly exceeded national averages. Ochsner achieved 100 percent survival in neonatal and child heart surgeries and in the Norwood Procedure, used to treat hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

---Ochsner was the recipient of the 2018 Children's Hospital Association (CHA) Quality Award in the category of Patient Safety and Reduction of Harm as the top example based on 110 submissions from 60 children's hospitals across the country.

On June 18, Ochsner announced that it was joining forces with Mayo Clinic and other healthcare leaders as a member of the Todd and Karen Wanek Family Program for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. The consortium aligns regional centers and an advocacy group into a collaboration led by the Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Program at Mayo Clinic to accelerate innovation and discovery sciences, as well as bring clinical trials and expertise to patients across the country.

Ochsner Hospital for Children has offered exceptional pediatric care for more than 75 years. Ochsner offers the only pediatric heart and liver transplant program in the state, serving over 76,000 children every year with 120-plus physicians specializing in more than 30 pediatric specialties and sub-specialties. Ochsner Hospital for Children's flagship facility is in New Orleans, with subspecialty clinics across Louisiana and in Mississippi.

Please visit www.ochsner.org/pediatrics to make an appointment or for more information.

Contributed by Ochsner Health System