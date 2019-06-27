Louisiana is ranked number one for the lowest average gas price, at $2.39 dollars for regular grade gas. Second to that is Mississippi. The national average, according to McCrea, is $3.08 dollars.

James McCrea conducted a study on What is the Most Expensive State for Car Owners, published on June 14, 2019.

They began the study by finding out the highest average gas price of every state. Louisiana is ranked number one for the lowest average gas price, at $2.39 dollars for regular grade gas. Second to that is Mississippi. The national average, according to McCrea, is $3.08 dollars. California has the highest, at $3.94 dollars.

The next study was seeing how states compared in terms of their insurance premiums. Louisiana was ranked second highest for insurance premiums, at $2,289 dollars. Louisiana is second to Michigan, with a $2,611 dollar insurance premium. After Louisiana is Florida, at $2,219 dollars. The lowest was Maine, at $845 dollars.

Eventually, the property tax rate for vehicles was evaluated. Louisiana is on the lower end, between a .01 percent tax rate and .99 percent. Rhode Island has the highest tax rate, at 4.4 percent.

Although Louisiana may have the second highest insurance premium for cars, there are low costs in other categories that set us at 23rd overall for Most Expensive State for Car Owners.

The most expensive state? California, which ranks first for gas prices, fifth for highest average insurance premium, fourth for average repair costs, and twenty-fifth for vehicle property tax.

To find out more about other states, visit https://www.yourmechanic.com/article/what-is-the-most-expensive-state-for-car-owners-by-james-mccrea.

Follow Darian on Twitter @dariangshark.