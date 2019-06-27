Letha has over 26 years of banking experience. She is member of the Louisiana Banker's Association and has served in several capacities throughout her banking career.

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company has announced a promotion within the bank approved by the Board of Directors. Mrs. Letha Butler has been named Assistant Vice-President & Branch Manager of the Maringouin and Grosse Tete Branches.

In making the announcement, J. Wade O’Neal, III, President and CEO, stated, "Mrs. Butler has played an important part in the success of Guaranty Bank. She is very knowledgeable and is a valuable member of the management team of the bank."

Letha has over 26 years of banking experience. She is member of the Louisiana Banker's Association and has served in several capacities throughout her banking career. Letha has attended various banking classes throughout her career. She is a current Board Member for the Iberville Foundation for Academic Excellence, a member of the Iberville Parish Chamber of Commerce, and Iberville Parish Policy Jury, Office of Community Services Advisory Board, President. Letha was an active member at the Greater Bethany Baptist Church and has served as a Director of Youth Dance Team, Choir Member with the Adult Choir, Writer and Director of Drama Team, and Director of the Children's Choir. She was a member of the Maringouin City Council where she served the community for twelve years. Letha is married to Lee Butler and they have two daughters, Alesha, Alakia and two grandchildren.

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company opened for business in 1957, making it the oldest bank headquartered in Pointe Coupee. The bank prides itself in delivering superior products with exceptional customer service, at competitive rates. Guaranty Bank offers the most convenient banking services in New Roads, Livonia, Zachary, Port Allen, Maringouin & Grosse Tete. The Board of Directors of the bank are Hall L. Davis, IV, Dr. Donald Doucet, John L. Ewing, Chairman of the Board, John C. Hopewell, III, Henry Olinde, Jr., J. Wade O’Neal III, F. Gregory Roy, Chad Soprano and Collis Temple, Jr.

Contributed by Guaranty Bank & Trust Company