St. Amant was represented well on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State softball team that came out recently. Now, another All-State squad has been released, and once again, there are Lady Gators in the mix.

This Class 5A All-State squad was put together by the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association. It contains four St. Amant players on the first team, and head coach Amy Pitre has been named the Coach of the Year.

This is the second such honor Pitre has received recently. She was also named the Class 5A Coach of the Year by the LSWA.

In her third season coaching the Lady Gators, Pitre led the team to a sensational 28-2-1 record that culminated in the program's first state championship since 2006. It was their sixth state title overall.

Also along the way, St. Amant went undefeated in district play for a seventh straight season. That resulted in a league title.

The Lady Gators showed they could win in a variety of ways. In their first three playoff games, they won by a combined score of 28-5. In the semifinals and finals, they won by a combined three runs.

In fact, the Lady Gators went 9-1 in the 10 games this season that were decided by three runs or less.

Of her team, Pitre said, "They know they're not the most talented team that St. Amant has had, and I've let them know that. But that doesn't mean we're not gonna win. I told them that a lot of times they took the field that they probably wouldn't be the most talented team. That's why it's so important to come every day and do what we do, work hard and not take a day off. I'm super proud of them."

There were only four players from Ascension Parish that made the LSCA's All-State squad, and they were all St. Amant Lady Gators.

Leading the selections for St. Amant was junior pitcher Alyssa Romano. Romano went 26-2 with a 1.34 ERA and 191 strikeouts this season. She was the winning pitcher in the Class 5A state title game against Barbe.

Romano was also a first-team selection on the LSWA All-State squad, and she was the District 5-5A MVP.

Joining her was sophomore shortstop Julia Kramer. In her first year as a starter, Kramer hit .522 with six home runs and 35 RBIs.

Most notably, it was Kramer that hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning of St. Amant's state title victory. That clutch long-ball came when the Lady Gators were down to their final out.

Kramer was also a first-team selection on the LSWA All-State team.

Joining Kramer and Romano on the LSCA team was one of the Lady Gators' only seniors in Kelsi Martine. Martine was a two-year starter for St. Amant.

With her speed, the left-fielder was one of the Lady Gators' most dangerous base-runners.

Another speedy outfielder that was a first-team LSCA All-State selection for St. Amant was junior centerfielder Rylee Rossi.

Like Martine, Rossi was a superb fielder with explosive base-running ability. She was also one of the Lady Gators' most consistent hitters as she batted leadoff throughout the season.