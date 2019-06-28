Through its year-long program, YEA BR transforms high school students into young entrepreneurs who create their very own companies filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

BASF recently donated $5,000 to Young Entrepreneur's Academy of Baton Rouge (YEA BR) - enough funding to provide full tuition for up to five students in Ascension Parish's school system in the next class.

Interested students in Ascension Parish who want to apply can visit https://www.yeabr.org/apply for more information. Deadline for applications is Aug. 15, 2019.

Together with programs like YEA BR that inspires innovation, BASF supports fostering an entrepreneurial mindset in young members of the local community.

Contributed by BASF