The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) has announced that Craig Allen Thibodeaux has been arrested on charges stemming from an incident in early May.

The VPSO was alerted to a domestic incident inside a vehicle on Highway 392 by Tidbits and Tackle.

During the incident, witnesses saw Thibodeaux throw a female out of the vehicle and contacted the authorities. Due to the sensitive nature of the crime, the female victim’s name will not be released.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment for her injuries. Information about the incident was gathered by deputies, and witnesses soon after identified Thibodeaux and his vehicle.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was later apprehended by the Merryville Police Department on June 18th. Thibodeaux has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of domestic abuse battery.

A Gwen’s Law hearing was held and Thibodeaux’s bond was set at $125,000. He was booked into the VPSO jail where he remains, as of this writing. If convicted, Thibodeaux could face a life sentence in prison.