Shortly after 9 p.m. on June 22, 2019, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a serious injury crash involving two horseback riders. The crash occurred on LA Hwy 620 (Section Rd.) east of LA Hwy 984 (Rougon Rd.) in West Baton Rouge Parish, and ultimately took the life of 33-year-old Temell Dunn of Port Allen.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Dunn and 34-year-old Jonathan Stewart of Port Allen were riding their horses westbound in the west lane of LA Hwy 620. At the same time, 30-year-old Jordan Patin of Port Allen was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram westbound on LA Hwy 620. As Dunn and Stewart were riding their horses in the lane of travel, they were struck by the westbound Dodge.

Dunn and Stewart sustained serious injuries and were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge for treatment. On June 23, 2019, Troop A was notified that Dunn succumbed to his injuries. Impairment is suspected on the part of both riders, and toxicology samples were taken from them for analysis. Both horses were killed as a result of the crash.

Patin was properly restrained and was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

