"Our doors opened in November of 2016, but we were adopted by Leadership Ascension in 2017 as part of their team project," Dorene Bloodworth, one of the founders of the home, said. "Through their guidance, we became a non-profit."

On Saturday, June 22, Each Day a New Beginning, which provides a sober living house for women, held their 2nd Annual Spring in the Park at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales.

Sober house living is provided for women on a journey to recovery from addition to alcohol and/or drugs.

The event was originally scheduled for May 11, but due to inclement weather, it was postponed to June.

"Ideally, spring is a better time to hold this event, because it isn't quite as hot, and most people aren't on vacation yet," Bloodworth said.

A rough estimate of their net profit is $5,000 dollars. This money is used for providing scholarships to assist women who cannot afford the entry fee in the program.

Spring in the Park, Family Fun Day is now Every Day a New Beginning's sustainable fundraiser.

