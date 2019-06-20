It seems like everyone these days is glued to their phones, from the time they wake up to the time they head to bed.

Excess phone use has already been linked to a handful of health issues, including trouble sleeping.

Now there's a new one to add to the list: Researchers say excess phone use is causing small horns to form on the skulls of many young people.

The Washington Post says the "hornlike spikes" are bone spurs caused by repeated tilting of the head. Tilting your head shifts weight from the spine to muscles at the back of the head.

That tilting is reportedly fueling bone growth in connecting tendons and ligaments. The horns can be as long as 3 to 5 millimeters — large enough that one doctor told the Post a person who has them should be able to feel them near the bottom of the skull.

The horns have already garnered several nicknames, including "head horns" and "phone bones."

While the horns themselves are not dangerous, doctors told the Post that they are indicative of poor posture, which can cause a variety of health issues.