This is a guilt-free, surprisingly-delicious bag of bits. It's crunchy, umami taste comes from select mushrooms and our cajun seasonings. Perfect for salads, baked potatoes, soups, mac & cheese, trail mixes, or snacks.

Hanley's, a salad-loving food company, recently released "Bacom Bits," crunchy bits made from select mushrooms, oil, and cajun spices. No more gummy, chewy, artificial tasting bits in the salad isle of grocery stores.

"The idea came from burning mushrooms for dinner. My wife, Kate, and I were cooking dinner one night and we accidentally burnt some mushrooms that kind of tasted like bacon. That's when we had the idea to try and make it as a salad topper." said Richard Hanley, the founder and CEO of Hanley's. "Then we started to experiment with unique cooking techniques and spices and brought it to the farmer's market where it was a hit."

This is a guilt-free, surprisingly-delicious bag of bits. It's crunchy, umami taste comes from select mushrooms and our cajun seasonings. Perfect for salads, baked potatoes, soups, mac & cheese, trail mixes, or snacks.

Where to Find

We're launching it exclusively via Kickstarter (world wide) with one-of-a-kind prizes to raise funds for production. It will be available in Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Rouses Markets by the end of 2019.

Kickstarter: http://bit.ly/bacom-bits. SRP: $4.99 per 2.5 oz stand-up pouch. Attributes: Vegan, GMO-Free, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free, Made from scratch, No Junk! More Information: www.hanleysfoods.com/bacombits.

Contributed by Richard Hanley, CEO