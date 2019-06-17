Proceeds from the 2019 Westside Sportsman Banquet will benefit local charities supporting Crohns, Colitis, and Autism.

The banquet, which will held on Thursday, July 18 features dinner with an open bar and door prize raffles that are included in the price of admission ($60 per person, $450 per table of eight, or $25 ages 16 and younger).

A 2019 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Truck and a commercial ice machine are two items that will be raffled at the banquet. The event will be held at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine, Louisiana.

Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m., dinner begins at 7 p.m., and auction starts at 8 p.m. The 2019 Westside Sportsman's charities are Gateway Transition Center and Maddie's Miracles.

For table and raffle ticket information visit the website: www.westsidesportsman.com. This event is sponsored by A.J. Dohmann Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

Contributed by Westside Sportsman