The Louisiana Police Troop D has announced that a crash Friday night resulted in the death of 60-year-old Richard Dewayne Ziesemer, of DeRidder.

The crash only involved one vehicle. The vehicle was a 2020 Kenworth 18 wheeler. Ziesemer crashed the vehicle on US Hwy 190 near Libbick Road approximately nine miles west of DeRidder.

Ziesemer was traveling East on Highway 190. It was discovered by the police that the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway through the ditch, and ultimately ended up in a wooded area. The truck struck several trees before coming to a stop.

Ziesemer was pronounced dead at the scene. It should be noted that he was wearing a seatbelt when the State Police investigated the scene.

The State Police said in an official statement that a toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The State Police have also said that the accident is still under investigation at this time.