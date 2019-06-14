US K9 Unlimited offers police dog handler programs for law enforcement in the proper handling and maintenance of working canines. The company is internationally recognized in all genres of canine training.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre recently signed an agreement with US K9 Unlimited to restore the use of K-9 units in Ascension Parish, beginning as soon as January 2020.

"Police dogs have a long and noble history of assisting law enforcement with their instinct and loyalty. I am excited to return the K-9 unit to our streets to assist in narcotics detection and tracking," said Sheriff Webre.

The APSO K-9 unit will start out with two Belgian Malinois dogs assigned to the Narcotics Unit, with the goal of expanding in the coming years with two additional dogs. These K-9s, along with their handlers, will be trained to search and locate illegal drugs and perform tracks over a comprehensive 12-week training program.

"We are looking forward to welcoming these K-9s to our work family and I know they will be a great benefit in the fight against drugs in Ascension Parish," added Sheriff Webre.

Contributed by APSO