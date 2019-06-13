While the cost of many products has been rising lately, that's not the case for gas.

In fact, experts say fuel prices could drop below $2 per gallon by the end of 2019.

The current national average is $2.72, according to Chicago TV station WLS. That's down seven cents just since last week.

With wholesale prices continuing to fall, that number is expected to get lower and lower.

"Pretty much every portion of the country should see drops between now and the end of next week," Tom Kloza with the Oil Price Information Service told WLS. "[Gas prices] should continue to fall as we move through the summer."

Several factors are helping to make gas cheaper, including a U.S. oil boom and weaker international demand for fuel.

Kloza estimates the national average will likely fall to around $2.25, which would mean gas was under $2 for a large chunk of the country.