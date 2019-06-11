"After all that, to come up with something like this is shocking to the whole department," Stassi said. "How can anybody be this sick?"

A mixture of shock and disgust remains among Iberville Parish law enforcement officials after the arrest of a deputy who videoed a lady performing a sex act on a 1-year-old boy in St. Gabriel.

No bond has been set for Shaderick Jones, 42, who served since 2014 as a deputy with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jones, who was arrested June 8, was charged with one count of pornography with a juvenile, principle to first degree rape, and malfeasance in office.

The case has since drawn national attention.

Jones was terminated upon his arrest. The resume for Jones included stints with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, along with police departments in White Castle and Maringouin.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi called the case one of the most sickening in his career.

"I had never heard of anything like that in my life until Friday," he said. "We give (deputies) psychological tests, and we do all we can for the people in this department.

"After all that, to come up with something like this is shocking to the whole department," Stassi said. "How can anybody be this sick?"

St. Gabriel police arrested Jones on Friday after Iyehesa Todd, 26, informed investigators about the sexual assault.

According to reports, Jones came to her home to carry out an arrest warrant over a traffic violation.

He allegedly told Todd he would not arrest her if she would let him video the sexual act which he said was "one of his fantasies."

Todd, who was also arrested, was booked on one count of first-degree rape and incest, according to records. No bond has been set.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said another woman brought it to the police station. The lady – who was not identified – said she saw the video on Facebook.

The video was recorded Friday, June 7 at 4:38 p.m., Ambeau – who has served as police chief 16 years – said in a press conference the following afternoon.

"I have never seen anything so sickening and disgusting in my own life," he said.

The 1-year-old had been taken into custody by child services and is now in the care of family members.

A GPS to Jones's unit led investigators to determine he was at Todd's house during the incident.

The incident has not only angered Stassi, but also his entire department.

"We do everything we can to help people, and we want to hire people with integrity and make sure we can do everything we can to find people we can trust," he said. "This not only hurts me, but all the good law enforcement officers who work here.

"This gives a black eye to everybody," Stassi said.