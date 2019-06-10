The Wombats went on the road and suffered their first loss of the season to archrival Southland. Gauthier & Amedee took a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning, but the Hogs ended up outscoring them 5-1 for the rest of the game to collect a 6-5 victory.

After a rain-soaked week that cancelled many of their games, Gauthier & Amedee finally got back on the field on Sunday, but it wasn't a happy return.

The Wombats went on the road and suffered their first loss of the season to archrival Southland. Gauthier & Amedee took a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning, but the Hogs ended up outscoring them 5-1 for the rest of the game to collect a 6-5 victory.

The Wombats were supposed to be in Russellville, Ark., this past weekend for a tournament that was being hosted by Bryant, the Arkansas state champions. But the tournament was rained out.

Being out of action for nearly a whole week, the game against Southland was scheduled for Sunday.

The Hogs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

In the top of the second, former Gator Zane Zeppuhar came up with a leadoff single, and he was eventually brought home by a Landon Manson (Dutchtown) base hit. That tied the game.

Gauthier & Amedee scratched three runs in the top of the fourth to take their first lead.

Zeppuhar came up big again, smashing a home run to begin the frame.

Next, former Griffin Layton Lee reached base on a fielder's choice. He later scored on a Manson single.

The inning ended with an RBI triple by Dutchtown's Will Reed that scored Manson to make it 4-1.

Southland score two runs in the top of the fifth to get within 4-3. In the bottom of the seventh, they added two more, and they scratched another in the eighth to go up 6-4.

The Wombats tried to make a rally in the top of the ninth.

East Ascension's Blaise Foote drew a leadoff walk. He eventually scored on a grounder by Manson. There was a Southland error that allowed Manson to reach base.

But Manson could never come around to tie the game. He ended up stranded on first after a fly out by Reed and a ground out by Ascension Catholic's William Dunn.

Manson went 2-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Zeppuhar was 2-3 with a home run. They were the only two Gauthier & Amedee players with multiple hits.

The Wombat pitching staff uncharacteristically struggled. Five pitchers combined to give up 13 hits and six runs. They walked five Hogs.

The loss dropped the Wombats to 3-1 overall.

This weekend, the team will go on a road trip to Troy, Ala., to play in a tournament that is being hosted by Troy, the reigning Alabama state champion.