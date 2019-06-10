General Davis was a pioneering military officer who was the leader of the fabled Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, and the first African American to become a General in the Air Force.

On Monday, June 2 Major John Tober, Squadron Chaplain, was awarded the "Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. Award" by the LA-022 Squadron, Civil Air Patrol which operates out of Louisiana Regional Airport at Gonzales.

The Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. Award is given to Civil Air Patrol (CAP) members who complete Level Two of the Senior Member Professional Development Program. It recognizes those members who have dedicated themselves to leadership and personal development in the CAP.

This award was first given in 2006 and honors the late General Benjamin Davis. General Davis was a pioneering military officer who was the leader of the fabled Tuskegee Airmen during World War II, and the first African American to become a General in the Air Force.

Contributed by Captain Ken Best, CAP