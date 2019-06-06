The school has officially brought in Brandon Bravata to be their new skipper. The 31-year-old comes from Berwick High, where he won a Class 3A state championship two years ago.

St. Amant wants to get back to winning championships in baseball, so they hired a championship winning head coach.

The past success of the St. Amant baseball program was one of the key factors in making the job so appealing to him.

“This has really been a dream job for me for a while now,” Bravata said. “I know everyone says that when they take a job, but it really was for me because of the history of the program. St. Amant baseball has a certain mystic to it, and moving up to coach at the 5A level was appealing to me as well.

“Also, my family and my wife’s family are from Maurepas. My wife and I have a baby on the way, so being at St. Amant will allow our child to be closer to the grandparents.”

Bravata will replace Troy Templet, who was fired a little more than two weeks ago, after being the head coach at the school for nearly a decade.

Templet was a longtime assistant coach under Bob Lemons. Lemons coached at St. Amant for 21 years and won five state titles for the Gators.

However, midway through the 2012 season, he resigned. Templet stepped in as the team’s interim head coach. During the offseason, the interim tag was removed.

He coached the Gators for seven full seasons. In this time, they went 148-96. They won a share of one District 5-5A title, they reached the state quarterfinals four times and they made it to the semifinals once.

This past season, St. Amant finished 17-18, which marked their first losing season since 2011. Although, they did reach the second round of the playoffs.

Bravata hasn’t been coaching for long, but he has built up an impressive resume.

From 2010-2012, he was the head coach at Catholic of Pointe Coupee. From there, he went to LSU-Alexandria, where he was the recruiting coordinator and hitting coach for two years.

He was then the head coach at Christian Life for one season, before becoming an assistant at Berwick in 2017.

He became the head coach there in 2018. In his first season as the skipper, they won the 3A state title. In the playoffs, they were a perfect 7-0.

This past season, Berwick reached the state semifinals, before losing to top seed and eventual state champion Sterlington.

In two years as the head coach, the Panthers went 59-17.

St. Amant is looking to become a championship contender again. The Gators haven’t won a state title since 2004.

“First, we need everyone at the school and everyone in the community to buy into what the St. Amant program is,” Bravata said. “We need to get everyone on the same page. Getting our players to buy in is the next step. Then we need to take their ability and use that to build up a winning culture that will allow us to make a nice run. If we can do all of that, good things will happen.”

When it comes to coaching philosophy, it’s all about being a blue-collar ball club for Bravata.

“I want to bring a hard-nosed, high-energy approach to the team,” Bravata said. “I want to build some great relationships with the players, and I want us to compete hard. I’d like us to bring a football mentality to the sport, but with a modern approach. It all starts with me earning the trust of the players. I just want these guys to have fun playing baseball.”