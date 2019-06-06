"Our family was vacationing in Missouri about two years ago, and that was the first time we tried an escape room. At first, most of the group wasn't super interested in it, but we all loved it afterwards. We even booked another room as soon as we left," Domingue said.

Fun, family-oriented team building (that isn't meant to be scary) has opened its doors in Gonzales.

The Ultimate Escape Rooms opened on May 21, and is one of the smaller escape room businesses. The business is the brainchild of Tosha Domingue.

"Our family was vacationing in Missouri about two years ago, and that was the first time we tried an escape room. At first, most of the group wasn't super interested in it, but we all loved it afterwards. We even booked another room as soon as we left," Domingue said. "When we came back to Louisiana, I decided I wanted to open one at home."

The rooms they offer are their own ideas, and their goal for people in the community is for them to come enjoy themselves without the possibility of getting scared. For Domingue, Ultimate Escape Rooms offers something different than the everyday norm.

"I have children of my own, so I know what it's like to just go to the movies. This is a great way to get closer with not only your family, but friends too," Domingue said.

They offer three rooms: National Treasures, Black Market, and Twinn Oaks.

National Treasures is their hardest room, at a Level 9, and holds nine to twelve people.

Black Market is Level 6 and holds six to eight people. Twinn Oaks is also a Level 6, and it holds five to seven people.

All rooms are the same price, at $27.95 per person. For children six and under, it’s free.

Children between the ages of seven and ten receive fifty-percent off their admission price. All rooms have a time limit of one hour.

What about clues? Each room is allowed three free hints. However, every hint asked for after the third one, one minute is taken away from the group's time in the room.

Domingue noted that they are very open to feedback, too, and take into consideration what any of their escape-goers have noted to them.

"We had some feedback on the National Treasures room, and that it was way too difficult, so I made some changes to that. We listen to what our customers say and appreciate any ideas they have," Dominuge said.

The most difficult part about the job for Domingue is not allowing herself to just give away the clues.

"We'll be in the back watching the groups in the room, and they'll be so close to an answer sometimes. It's so hard for me to not want to just guide them through the whole time. I don't, though, because they're doing an escape room for that challenge," Domingue said.

Ultimate Escape Rooms are currently open Monday through Thursday between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

To book a room, visit https://ultimateescaperooms.com/.

