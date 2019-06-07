The store is located at 14210 Airline Hwy, Suite G. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Craft Station is closed Sunday.

Craft Station in Gonzales opened their doors for a soft opening on Saturday, June 1.

The store is located at 14210 Airline Hwy, Suite G. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Craft Station is closed Sunday.

Denis Jones and Kelly Collins are co-owners of the Craft Station. They plan on offering one-on-one designing opportunities, as well as classes on how to use a circuit and silhouette machine.

The Craft Station is an authorized reseller for siser heat transfer vinyl and oracal 651 vinyl. They also offer HTV sheets, which sell at around $4.50 per sheet. They offer blank sheets, t-shirts, bags, cups, and so much more.

"Basically we offer consumables and products that are typically good for designing your own projects," Jones said.

They'll even let you cut items in house, if you need to.

