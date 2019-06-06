On Saturday, June 8, the museum will be offering free admission in honor of Leah Chase, a great New Orleans chef, who died on Saturday, June 1.

Liz Williams will be at the Uptown Farmers Market on Tuesday, June 11, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The market is located at 200 Broadway St in New Orleans. The event is free and open to the public.

Williams grew up in Lakeview, New Orleans, and the first time she ever lived away from New Orleans was when she went to college at LSU. During her time there, she got her degree in English. Afterwards, Williams stayed and ended up going to LSU Law School.

Her full-time job now involves work at the Southern Food and Beverage Museum in New Orleans, located at 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, which Williams founded.

The museum is a nonprofit, living history organization that is dedicated to the discovery, understanding, and celebration of food, drink, and the related culture of the South. The museum examines all of the cultures that have come together over the years to create the South's culinary heritage.

Museum hours are Sunday through Monday between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. They are closed on Tuesdays. There is also the option for lunch, dinner, brunch, and a happy hour inside of the museum at Toups South.

On Saturday, June 8, the museum will be offering free admission in honor of Leah Chase, a great New Orleans chef, who died on Saturday, June 1.

Aside from her museum, Williams' book is a guide to places in and around New Orleans.

"There are so many restaurants here, and the book gives you a way to navigate all of it," Williams said. "It's even divided into neighborhoods. There are about 100 total eateries in the book to choose from, instead of going through 1,000 yourself."

Not only is the food unique, but the locations in the book are often historically important, too.

"The most interesting thing I find is that people can still buy sweet breads and specific meats at certain places. My favorite thing is sweet breads," Williams said.

Williams is not a trained chef, but enjoys cooking herself, as well as entertaining. She is a big fan of artichoke, and typically stuffs them, fries them, and will add them to salads.

During the book signing, Williams won't have the opportunity to do a presentation due to the location, but says she is happy to speak to anybody who visits.

