He shares that he just started law school. He also recently found out from the mayor that he is the youngest African American male to get admitted to law school from his city. He describes this phase of his career as a new era.

Coriante "Cori" Bell is a young, walking success story from a town all too discredited of their potential. Bell grew up in Donaldsonville, attending Donaldsonville High School and later completing his education at Nicholls State University.

An odds breaker, he enjoys proving people wrong.

When talking about his achievements thus far, he tells that he sold his first ever business to a company in Maine, going national with it. He is also the youngest in the state to work on credit legally, with a license.

He shares that he just started law school. He also recently found out from the mayor that he is the youngest African American male to get admitted to law school from his city. He describes this phase of his career as a new era.

"Law and finance. That has been my career preference since I was about eight," he said. "To see that I'm actually heading towards that direction is a huge jumpstart to the rest of my life and is going to make or break me now."

When asked about his interest in the credit business, Bell said, "I get a rush of being able to give someone the hope and chance to actually go on and buy a car or a house or start a new business. It gives me great joy to touch people like that."

"I've always enjoyed making someone's life better using numbers. I get a rush being able to help someone to work on something as important as credit and finance,” he said.

Bell got into the credit business by working on his own credit first.

"I actually worked on my own credit first and found an interest in being able to get those high results for myself and my family," he said. "I began to do research, attend seminars, read books, did training and before you knew it, I had all the laws down pat.

"One customer turned to ten, ten turned to twenty, and now I have a whole client list."

He credits his strong support system of family and mentors for his willpower and motivation. He specifically mentions his children's mother as being his driving force for waking up every morning and pushing forward to make his business what it is today.

He also acknowledges the obvious, that being from Donaldsonville creates "a challenge to actually do anything."

He says that growing up in an underprivileged area gave him the motivation to do what he does now. He shared that there is a saying that "nothing really comes from Donaldsonville," and that he's here to prove that saying wrong every chance he gets.

Bell credits the city to molding him into who he is today. He chooses to describe Donaldsonville like a "small pond for big fish."

"These big fish definitely have not been discovered or haven't been given enough credit for their all-around potential to make it there," he said. "I will not give up until I feel like our city and our youth have actually gained their respect."

Bell has big plans for his future as an entrepreneur. He plans on merging his credit business with a paralegal business and law firm in the future.

"I plan on continuing to help folks of all walks of life," he said. "Whether it's a smaller calling or civil law, I want to be able to get it all under one roof."

He currently lives in Gonzales and plans to either move his business to Baton Rouge or New Orleans in the near future.

When asked if he wanted to add anything else to conclude the interview he said, "remember that we can do all things through Christ."

Bell is still accepting clients. You can contact Cori Bell at coriontebell@gmail.com or 225-323-0641. His social media accounts are listed Instagram: @moneywithcori; and Facebook: Credit and Finance with Cori Bell.