On Sunday, May 26 the Leesville Daily Leader published a newspaper insert titled "D-Day" which was June 6, 1944. The date marked the beginning of the "Road to Berlin" which lasted 330 days (June 6, 1944 - May 2, 1945).
On June 6 America will recognize the 75th anniversary.
Vernon Parish lost fifty-eight soldiers/sailors in WWII. Twenty-five were lost on the Road to Berlin.
The fourteen battles in five countries lasted 330 of WW II's 1,364 days.
Vernon Parish lost twenty-five or forty-three percent of its soldiers/sailors in the war. The numbers make clear the fierceness of the fighting.
Their names, communities, countries, and dates of death are:
Arnold Bennett of Simpson, France, June 30, 1944
Leonard Bond of Pitkin, Germany, Feb. 26, 1945
Minor Brantley of Vernon Parish, Germany, Mar. 30, 1945
Robert Cain of Anacoco, Germany, Mar. 1945
Sedric Cavanaugh of Leesville, France, Nov. 27, 1944
Aubrey Edwards of Alco, France, Aug. 27, 1944
James Edwards of Alco, Germany, Mar. 31, 1945
Henry Evans of Anacoco, France, Nov. 1, 1944
John Fasula of Ft. Polk, Belgium, Jan. 6, 1945
Lee Graham of Anacoco, Germany, Apr. 26, 1945
John Gray of Pitkin, France, Sep. 19, 1944
Leonard Green of Pitkin, Belgium, Oct. 9, 1944
David Herring of Leesville, Belgium, Jan. 17, 1945
Ray Hunt of Leesville, Germany, Apr. 25, 1945
Wendell Jackson of Simpson, England, June 8, 1944
Floyd Jordan of Pickering, Germany, Apr. 4, 1945
Horace Kay of Evans, Belgium, Feb. 2, 1945
Jethern McConathy of Ward # 2, Germany, Sep. 28, 1944
Irving Roby of Ft. Polk, Belgium, Dec. 19, 1944
John Stephenson of Leesville, Belgium, Jan. 15, 1945
Robert Sweat of Ward # 5, Germany, Apr. 5, 1945
Robert Taylor, Vernon Parish, France, Mar. 15, 1945
Albert Williams of Leesville, Germany, Dec. 22, 1944
Roy Wisby of Cravens, Belgium, Dec. 16, 1944
James Wise of Kurthwood, Germany, Feb. 28, 1945
Vernon Parish has always answered when our nation has called during times of national emergencies. From Hornbeck to Pitkin and from Simpson to Evans, our young men and women have stepped forward.