The Kisatchie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is inviting members of the community to view a World War II display at the Beauregard Museum from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6.

The DAR is committed to celebrating the men who fought for our freedom. The DAR and the Beauregard Museum have assembled a special display that commemorates 75 years since D-Day at the Beauregard Cemetery and also at the Beauregard Museum

The DAR and the Beauregard Museum thank Joe Sliman and Governale Signs for their contributions toward the display.