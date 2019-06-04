He was accused of firing the shot that killed Jonathan Tobias, 14, in the early hours of April 23. Bullets fired through the walls of a Barrow Street home struck Tobias in the neck, according to reports from IPSO.

Two suspects are now in custody for their alleged involvement in an April shooting that left a Plaquemine teenager dead.

Jamarcus Collins, 20, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

He was accused of firing the shot that killed Jonathan Tobias, 14, in the early hours of April 23. Bullets fired through the walls of a Barrow Street home struck Tobias in the neck, according to reports from IPSO.

Tobias was standing in the bathroom of his home when the shots hit him. The shooters fled the scene.

Collins surrendered one day after Iberville Parish sheriff's deputies arrested DeAndrea Cain, on one count of principle second-degree murder Monday.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a longstanding feud between two groups in the neighborhood.