It was another season in which District 5-5A softball was dominated by the three 5A schools from Ascension Parish.

The St. Amant Lady Gators won the league crown once again, East Ascension finished as the runner-up and Dutchtown was close behind in third place.

As a result, the All-District 5-5A team was filled top to bottom with parish stars. In all, 34 of them made the team.

St. Amant and Dutchtown both led the parish with 12 selections, but St. Amant had the most first-team selections with 10.

The Lady Gators just completed their most successful season in over a decade.

St. Amant finished the year with a 28-2-1 overall record. In doing so, they went undefeated in league play for a seventh straight season, en route to winning the district crown.

Most notably, the Lady Gators made the trip to Sulphur and left with the Class 5A state championship after a thrilling, come-from-behind win over Barbe.

It was St. Amant's first state championship since 2006, and it was the program's sixth title overall.

Third-year head coach Amy Pitre was named the District 5-5A Coach of the Year.

Junior Alyssa Romano was the winning pitcher in the state title game. Now, she has been named the District 5-5A MVP.

St. Amant only had three seniors on their roster. Two of them joined Romano on the all-district first team. They were catcher Chandler Guedry and outfielder Kelsi Martine.

In her first season as a starter, Julia Kramer made the first team from the infield. The short stop was the Lady Gators' hero in the state championship game. With St. Amant down 1-0 in the top of the seventh with two on and two outs, she hit a three-run homer that ultimately won them the game.

Joining her on the first team from the infield was fellow sophomore Sophie Smith and junior Naylie Rodriguez.

Joining Martine on the first team from the outfield was junior Addie Bourgeois. Juniors Rylee Rossi and Payton Granier each made the first unit as utility players.

Their final first-team selection was Kailey Dufour, who made it as a designated player.

Making the second team for St. Amant were senior infielder Megan Boutwell and sophomore pitcher Kaylee Parker.

The Dutchtown Lady Griffins also had 12 players make the team. Dutchtown went 20-10 during the regular season and secured a home playoff game, but they were upset by Sulphur in the opening round.

The Lady Griffins featured four sophomores on the all-district first team. They were pitcher McKenna Rarick, infielder Madi Mitchell, outfielder Anna Jones and utility player Kassidy Hood.

Also making the first team were senior infielder Skylar Boyd and freshman catcher Brynne Songy.

Making the second team were juniors Katie Lockwood (infield) and Carly Turner (designated player). Also, freshman Katelyn Bessonette made it from the outfield.

Three Lady Griffins were honorable-mention selections. They were freshmen Aubrey Essery and Lysia Russell and sophomore Maci Munson.

East Ascension went 12-12 during the regular season and reached the playoffs. There, they were knocked off by Walker in the opening round. Walker went on to reach the state semifinals.

Ten Lady Spartans made the All-District 5-5A squad. Five of them were on the first team.

Senior infielder Rachel Ducote made the first unit, along with senior designated player Brynnen Gautreau.

Two freshmen starters also made the first team. They were pitcher Alayna Joseph and utility player Ali Burt.

Their final selection on the first unit was sophomore outfielder Jada Goodlow.

The Lady Spartans' second-team players were sophomore catcher Rebecca Burke, junior outfielder Endya Gillard and senior infielder Carly Ross.

Two East Ascension seniors were honorable-mention selections. They were Landrey Gautreau and McKenna Gautreau.