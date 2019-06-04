DeRidder Police Department Officer Amanda Westmoreland went above and beyond her job description this past Memorial Day.

While on patrol in DeRidder’s HUD Housing,Westmoreland was asking some of the residents what their plans were for the upcoming holiday. A few residents expressed their disappointment in not being able to grill, due to HUD restrictions.

Westmoreland then decided she would cook for the residents. She asked permission from Hazel Lucas, the director of DeRidder’s HUD housing to grill for the residents.

With the help of Sgt. Therman Buckley, Lt. Richard Craig and Cop. Gene Clark the officers provided a Memorial Day cook-out for the residents.

They did this of their own accord, providing everything out of pocket and cooking everything themselves.

They cooked hotdogs for the residents and ended up feeding about 50-70 people of the 200 that were invited.

Westmoreland also had help from her daughter Caitlyn Thompson.

Interim Police Chief Chris Rudy said Westmoreland did all of this on her own, and that she exemplified what it means to have a “heart behind the badge.”

Rudy was so proud of his officer, that he surprised her with this interview out of hopes that her goodwill would be recognized.

While Westmoreland has plans to do something like this again, she would not tell us when or whereas she was firm in the idea that her actions are for the good of the people, not for recognition.