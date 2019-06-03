It's now officially a new season of American Legion baseball, but the results are still very much the same. The Gauthier & Amedee Wombats are still rolling.

Last season, the team had a magical run that culminated in state and regional championships. They went on to reach the World Series, where they finished as a semifinalist.

Luckily for the Wombats, they return a large portion of their roster from last season, and they haven't lost a step.

Gauthier & Amedee opened their season last week with three impressive victories. They won the three games by a combined score of 30-5.

In the Wombats' first game of the season, they had a state championship rematch against Jesuit-based Retif Oil. Gauthier & Amedee rolled to a 9-3 victory.

The game was extremely competitive until the fifth inning. Heading into that frame, the Wombats held a thin 4-3 lead.

Gauthier & Amedee loaded the bases in the fifth with walks by East Ascension's Blaise Foote, St. Amant's Trey Webb and Dutchtown's Landon Manson. Ascension Catholic's William Dunn was then hit by a pitch, allowing Foote to score.

Working with two outs, East Ascension's Grant Griffin came up with a two-RBI single.

Next, Ascension Catholic's Mason Zeringue was able to reach base following a Retif error. That miscue also allowed both Dunn and Griffin to score.

It gave the Wombats a commanding 9-3 lead that they held on to for the victory.

From the plate, Griffin and Foote each went 2-3, with Griffin producing two RBIs. Dutchtown's Brayden Caskey only had one hit, but he drove in three runs.

Former Gator Dwain Guice, former Spartan Chad Kennedy and former Griffin Layton Lee each pitched two innings. They collectively gave up just five hits and three runs and struck out 10.

On Saturday, the Wombats hosted a double-header against Brother Martin at Dutchtown. They dominated once again, winning the first game by a score of 9-2, and then clinching the second contest, 12-0.

In game one, Gauthier & Amedee exploded out of the gates, scoring four runs. Brother Martin cut the deficit in half heading into the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the frame, Dutchtown's Cohen Parent singled, then eventually scored on a double by Dunn.

The bases were then loaded following a bunt single by Caskey and a Griffin walk. Next, Foote reached base on a fielder's choice. Both Dunn and Caskey scored.

Finally, former Gator Zane Zeppuhar drove in a run with a double to give the Wombats an 8-2 advantage that put the game out of reach.

In the victory, Foote, Zeppuhar and Manson each produced two RBIs. Caskey was 2-3 with a walk, and he scored three runs.

St. Amant's Teddy Webb pitched four innings in which he surrendered just four hits and two runs.

In the 12-0 victory, Griffin had a huge outing from the plate. He was 2-3 with a game-high four RBIs. He also scored twice.

Zeppuhar went 2-3 and drove in two runs.

From the mound, Dutchtown's Brock Barthelemy got the most work. He pitched three complete innings. In that time, he gave up just three hits and struck out three batters.

The Wombats have a big challenge headed their way this weekend. They travel to Russellville, Ark., to compete in a tournament hosted by reigning Arkansas state champion Bryant.

Head coach Marty Luqet wants his guys to play the best competition during the summer. He thinks it will pay dividends once the postseason begins.

“It’s great to go 44-7 in a season, but we want to prepare these guys for what’s coming up once the state and regional tournaments come around," Luqet said. "These kids love to travel anyway. We want to upgrade the schedule and prepare these guys—especially the younger guys that are underclassmen. Not only will they be prepared for this summer, but they’ll be prepared for the next high-school season.”