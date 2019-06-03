As the investigation continued, it was learned that the shooting occurred on Pookey Lane in Prairieville on Saturday, June 1 and that 26-year-old Morris Miles was the suspect.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies were notified on June 1 of a 45-year-old male victim who had been dropped off at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound and listed in critical condition.

Detectives began an investigation, with the assistance of the Gonzales Police Department, to find additional information on the victim and to identify a suspect.

"An argument ensued between Miles and the victim, and Miles shot the victim and left the scene," Sheriff Webre said.

Miles was located by detectives without incident and placed under arrest on Sunday, June 2.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and booked on attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a dangerous weapon, two counts possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts illegal possession of a firearm with possession of CDS.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office