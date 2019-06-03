For the sake of those that we serve, we hope that we can count on your support and your contribution to make this event a huge success. Visit https://www.thearcea.com for sponsorship information. Please respond by June 3, 2019.

Greetings!

It’s that time of year again!!!

Each year The Arc of East Ascension hosts, Dancing For A Cause, a creative fundraising event modeled after the hit ABC television show, Dancing with the Stars. This event benefits the efforts of The Arc of East Ascension in providing services to citizens with disabilities in our community.

This local event will feature many of our community leaders as they put their best foot forward and show off their ballroom dance performances on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

The excitement from the community leaders, the organization, Star Dancers, Professional Dancers, Chairwoman Sharon Morris, Honorary Chairman /Guest Speaker, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Emcees Kiran Chawla and Greg Meriwether from WAFB Channel 9. WAFB is the Presenting Sponsor that will help ensure that the evening is successful with a VIP sponsor reception.

The Arc of East Ascension is a non-profit organization that provides vital needs to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Ascension Parish and surrounding areas. Our vision is to see a future for people with disabilities that is all-inclusive and ensures a quality of life through education, employment, family/community involvement, housing, recreation and access to services.

It is our hope that you will consider being a sponsor for this year’s event. As a sponsor, you will be exposed to over 2,500 people who attend Dancing For A Cause annually. Any assistance you can provide is greatly appreciated.

Event Date: Saturday, July 13, 2019

Event Time: 7:00 p.m.

Event Location: Lamar Dixon 4-H Building

Due to the recent state budget cuts and additional cuts pending, we are not able to provide the most critical services to those who most need them without your support. Again, any assistance you can provide is greatly appreciated.

For the sake of those that we serve, we hope that we can count on your support and your contribution to make this event a huge success. Visit https://www.thearcea.com for sponsorship information.

Please respond by June 21, 2019.

Best Regards,

Sharon Morris

PR/Marketing Director

Event Chair & Organizer