The Gonzales Garden Club held its final business meeting for the 2018-19 calendar year on May 1 at the Clarion Hotel and with lunch at Mike Anderson's and desserts and coffee at Dale Bowman's house. The club celebrated perfect attendance, a Circle of Roses membership, flower show results, and 10+ years memberships. Each member shared her most memorable moment of the year. GGC President Jamie Trisler's reflections attributed the club's established longevity and vitality to its strong ongoing leadership and dedicated membership for shared responsibility and volunteerism.

Also, at the meeting, Conchita Richey stated the GGC received three awards from the Louisiana Garden Club Federation, Inc. They were Award #2-3 Yearbook Award (1st Place), Award #17 Arbor Award winner, and Award #5B horticulture Honor Roll Award. Congratulations to all the GGC Members!

Contributed by the Gonzales Garden Club