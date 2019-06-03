Former Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen has filed suit against members of a family who rented his Florida home — including naming a 5-year-old girl as a defendant.

The suit, according to TooFab, claims Lindsay Glazer's family caused extensive damage to the residence, including stealing a knife set and allowing their pets to urinate throughout the house. The total cost of the damage, the suit says, is around $100,000.

The girl's role in the damage? Pippen and his lawyers say she used markers and crayons to "deface certain elements of the property."

Glazer and her family say the claims made in the suit aren't accurate and that Pippen didn't honor the terms of the lease the family signed.

"Who would have ever thought that Dennis Rodman would be strengthening relations with North Korea, and Scottie 'No Tippin' Pippen would be the crazy one suing little girls?" Glazer said in a written statement obtained by TooFab.

Pippen's representatives didn't respond to TooFab's request for comment.