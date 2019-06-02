A local mother has been reported missing to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Shelby Ann Johnson Simmons has not been seen or heard from since Mother’s Day.

She was last seen with Corey Simmons in a Navy Blue PT Cruiser with no rims. The back window glass is busted out. It may be covered with a plastic garbage bag.

The following is Johnson’s description:

Height: 5’2”

Weight: 105

Hair color: Reddish Brown

Eye Color: Hazel

Age: 24

She has the following tattoos: Right and left wrist has her kids names. On her right arm, she has “Cory John” and on her back shoulder, she has a quote with birds flying around it.

Her family and friends have taken to social media in hopes of trying to find Shelby.

“It’s been 12 long and miserable days since we have seen or heard from Shelby Ann Johnson. I am begging you if you have seen or heard from her please just let me know she is OK. We are worried sick If seen please Message me or Michael Johnson or Kayla Ann Cooley. Call VPSO at 337-238-1311.” Wrote Brandie Lynn Johnson on her Facebook.

Johnson has three children. The family says she hasn't made contact with her kids either, which is worrisome.

If you have information about Shelby, Cory, or have seen the PT Cruiser please call the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 238-1311. You can also call 911.