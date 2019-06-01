On June 1, 2019, at approximately 2:34 p.m., the pictured male dropped off a 46-year-old black male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital in Gonzales, Louisiana.

The Gonzales Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying a person of interest.

On June 1, 2019, at approximately 2:34 p.m., the pictured male dropped off a 46-year-old black male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital in Gonzales.

After rolling the victim into the emergency room’s lobby, he ran out of the hospital and fled in the above pictured white SUV. The location where the shooting took place is currently unknown. The victim of the shooting is in critical condition and in surgery at the time of this release.

The Gonzales Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on the shooting or the identity of the above pictured male to please contact Crime Stoppers 225-344-7867 or the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

Contributed by the Gonzales Police Department