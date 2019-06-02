Ahead of the season opener June 14, Dixie Youth 12U All Stars teams from both Vernon and Beauregard parishes came together on Saturday to play a few scrimmage games in Leesville.

It was an opportunity for coaches to see how their players perform as a team and make any adjustments before the 2019 season officially begins.

Kane Hagan was the first batter to take Field 4 in Leesville for the Hicks vs. DeRidder All Stars scrimmage. Hagan was walked at his first at bat and scored the first run of the game.

In the second inning of the Hicks-DeRidder game Jayce Blanton of the DeRidder All Stars batted left-handed and found a hole between short-stop and second base allowing him to safely make it to first base. Blanton then stole second base.

Blanton attempted to steal third base but was tagged out which advanced Brodi Cambell home.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, DeRidder’s Kenson Phillips hit a solo home run to deep center field.

One last run for DeRidder was not enough to catch Hicks who finished the first inning up two runs.

The final was 8-5 Hicks.