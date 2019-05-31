A traffic stop on the vehicle revealed approximately 32.5 pounds of marijuana present and was seized from the vehicle.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reports the arrest of 30-year-old Tyrone Whittington on drug charges after an investigation into marijuana trafficking began on Friday, May 24.



The APSO Narcotics Unit was contacted by the Baton Rouge Police Department regarding a large amount of marijuana being transported into Ascension Parish.



Tyrone Whittington, of Prairieville, La. was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, and no driver’s license on person.



He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.

Contributed by Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office