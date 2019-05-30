The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending May 30 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

May 23

Phillips, Denise A, 34, 4545 MCARTHER BLVD, New Orleans, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Holcombe, David Lamar, Jr, 27, 12386 CLEO RD, GONZALES, Parole Violation

Kling, Kristopher, 26, 12400 CAMELIA RD, ST AMANT, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Misdemeanor)

Bowling, Travis E, 43, 16453 WOODLAWN ACERS AVE LOT 1, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Jones, Jarred Michael, 32, 1208 W PENN ST Bldg 11-1, GONZALES, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Telfair, Schavone, 37, 1002 MAGINNIS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

May 24

Owens, Willie Michael, 53, 2539 W. LA 30 HIGHWAY, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Robinson, Chauncey, 30, 2724 SHELDON CT, Richmond, Calif., Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Carter, Demaric N, 53, 14343 LEOLA CARTER RD, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Edwards, Jamarcus Jammal, 27, 35325 RIVER RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

Whittington, Tyrone Myles, 30, 14198 PARKVIEW Dr, Prairieville, No Driver's License on Person, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Blazier, John Kenneth, II, 52, 11056 AIRLINE HWY lot 32, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Tobias, Randall Paul, 33, 22852 JOE MAY ROAD, Denham Springs, Voyeurism; penalties, 2nd Offense

Vercher, David Lee, II, 48, 16282 GALVEZ AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Alford, Jason Matthew, 40, 15378 HWY 44, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Barbay, Jessica, 42, 44499 HWY 42, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Hydrocodone), Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine)

Alford, Brandi , 32, 15378 HWY 44, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Cannon, Donald Wayne, 21, 5675 JACKSON AVE., Baton Rouge, Reckless Operation, Child Passenger Restraint System, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor)

Pitre, Caleb, 32, 39054 BABIN RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Resisting an Officer

Cannon, Courtney Lynn, 23, 3590 OSCEOLA ST., Baton Rouge, Child Passenger Restraint System, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Henry, Kenyetta Montrice, 32, 2105 N. 17TH ST., Baton Rouge, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

May 25

Silva, Nery, 31, 52 N. LEMONS, New Orleans, Hold for Other Agency, Operating a Vehicle without Lawful Presence in the United States, Driver must be Licensed, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Gomez, Jed C, 43, 42181 JAMIE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Owner to Secure Registration, Violations of registration provisions, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Acosta, Juan A, 42245 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Elwood, Jessica Lee, 27, 12168 GRIFFITH RD 11, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Roddy, Brad Joseph, 40, 43270 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Second Degree Battery

Walker, Tyrone, 47, 44528 CYPRESS ST, SORRENTO, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Neucere, James, Jr, 32, 17156 HWY 431, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Blackwell, Meagan, 31, 16364 CHRIS DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property

Guitreau, Derek L, 54, 39344 CAMP DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of a Schedule V CDS, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

Spann, Waylon J, 32, 308 N HWY 29, BUNKIE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction , Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Jones, Charles Robert, 35, 12285 LAUREL RIDGE, ST AMANT, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Rheams, Dale J, 49, COONTRAP RD, Gonzales, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer

Roussel, Devin, 33, 12408 CHESTER DIEZ RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

COLLARD, CYNTHIA J, 58, 10474 ACY RD 23, ST AMANT, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

May 26

Roussel, Brooke, 34, 12408 CHESTER DIEZ RD, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Knope, Amber, 25, 722 E OAK HAVEN ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony)

Neal, Brandon Joseph, 37, 40488 SYCAMORE AVE, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription

Rodenkirch, Chandler D, 43, 12288 DAVID LESSARD RD, ST AMANT, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription

Cornejo, Jose M, 34, 4676 N FULLER PLACE, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Driver must be Licensed, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Maximum Speed Limit

Rice, Tyler C, 28, 10314 HWY 431, ST AMANT, State Probation Violation, Second Degree Battery

Ester, Catherine, 56, 306 W NINTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to return leased moveable obtaining by false representation : over $1000 (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

York, Brent J, 40, 9370 ASHLAND RD, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Flight from an officer (Misdemeanor), Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Wells, Rebecca, 22, 38517 CHARLESTON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Andras, Rachel, 35, 4136 MARCHAND DR 13, Gonzales, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Sims, Roderick Dewounata, 24, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities, Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Kennedy, Raylen, 24, 3259 GARRISON TURNAROUND RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Battery of a dating partner

Corretjer, Ralph, 57, 16098 BLUFF RD 20, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Davis, Dontrell, 31, 112 DAVIS ST, Paincourtville, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Stewart, Clarence Tyrone, 54, 1104 S SHIRLEY AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Simple Assault

Dunn, Deven Marie, 37, 614 W NEW RIVER ST, Gonzales, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam)

Doucet, Bradley Douglas, 35, 13392 CHASE ST, GONZALES, Vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley or building, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Freeman, Lonnie D, 44, 14278 ESSEN TERRACE DR, GONZALES, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

May 27

Bentley-Jackson, Trina Marie, 37, 16339 OAKRIDGE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Peppers, Cadin M, 19, 18462 BELLE ALLIANCE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Fitman, Christian Joseph, 19, 12201 MARTINEZ LN, GONZALES, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids

Melancon, Devon Cleveland, 22, 4545 WALTER HILL RD, DARROW, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Garcia, Fernando, 21, 41080 CHICK DUPLESSIS RD, GONZALES, In For Court, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Jaber, Mahdy, 31, 17748 LAKE AZALEA, BATON ROUGE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Martin, Karen Ann, 50, 800 RIVERVIEW COMPLEX 106D, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Pugh, Emmit, Jr, 38, 25229 PATREAUX, PLAQUEMINE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Residential Contractor Fraud over $25k (Felony)

Vessel, Nathaniel, 34, 9100 JONES VAUGHN, St. Francisville, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Chambers, Abraham, 52, 6626 VICTORIA, Baton Rouge, In For Court

Thomas, Bryan Micknery, 21, 196 VIRGINIA ST, BELLE ROSE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft over $25k (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others)

Lawrence, William Dewayne , 43, 210 FREETOWN LN, Belle Rose, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Daigle, Mark C, 55, 149 MICHAEL ST, NAPOLEONVILLE, Security Required , Violations of registration provisions, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Bercegeay, Derrick W, 35, 38023 FLOYD WEBB RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Battery of a dating partner

Nicholas, Lacarla Jaronica, 24, 3620 HWY 405, DONALDSONVILLE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Home Invasion, Resisting an Officer, Violations of registration provisions, Driver must be Licensed, Passing a Vehicle on the Left

Lea, Brandon Michael, 25, 40510 THAIS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Monetary Instrument Abuse, Resisting an Officer, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule IV CDS

May 28

Bartholomew, Adrian Michael, 24, 17472 BLOSSOM TRAIL DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, State Probation Violation, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Holland, Christopher E, 25, <UNKNOWN> , Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Second Degree Murder/Attempt

Sutton, Angel Lynn, 39, 542 GARYVILLE NOTHERN, Garyville, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Smith, Joshua De Vinci, 20, 1170 LAKEMONT DR, Baton Rouge, Violations of Protective Orders

Lewis, Michael, 25, 212 DAGGS ST, Belle Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, In For Court

Bates, Donnell, 30, 103 GRISAFFE LN, Belle Rose, DOC Transfer, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $1k to $5k (Felony), Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)

Dewitt, Dale L, 71, 38130 FIFE LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Criminal Mischief /Tampering with any property of another

Hudgins, Marlon, 43, 6259 CELESTEN ST, ST JAMES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Harris, David L, 41, 19800 AYDELL LN, FRENCH SETTLEMENT, In For Court

Luwisch, Kelsey L, 28, 101 ST. ANN DR, Mandeville, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Felton, Irell, 36, 1710 W PARIS ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

May 29

Vancourt, Samantha L, 37, 6202 CONVENT STATION, Convent, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Boudy, Michael D, 38, 14207 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Simpson, Lauren Ansley, 32, 12343 STEVE GAUTREAU RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Unauthorized Use of a Movable over $1,000 (Felony)

Eidissen, Arild E, 43, 601 BOURG ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Harrison, Christopher Undrey, 34, 9326 BEDFORD, BATON ROUGE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct , Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

Trabeau, Tricia Nicole, 37, 12453 FOREST BRAUD LN, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Bank Fraud, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Chatman, Markeisha S, 28, 511 CATALPA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to return leased movables obtaining by false representation; less than $1000 (Misd)

Christie, John D, 44, 11277 CORNERVIEW, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Lightfoot, Dre Dante, 23, 915 NOLAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Unauthorized Entry of a Place of Business, Resisting an Officer, Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Webb, John Calvin, 30, 8503 MAIN ST, SORRENTO, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness

Williams, Sylvia, 63, 7035 HWY 70, PLATTENVILLE, Accessories after the Fact

Carlson, David Oscar, 31, 39080 LITTLE CREEK DR, GONZALES, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Resisting an Officer , Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Harris, Casey Wade, 28, 8339 DEBATE ST, SORRENTO, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Argrave, James, 59, 12453 FOREST BRAUD LN, GONZALES, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Villeneuve, Cole J, 25, 42197 BAYOU NARCISSE RD, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Naquin, Codie, 51, 18110 HWY 933, PRAIRIEVILLE, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)

Dean, Darryl Lee, Jr, 32, 14180 HWY 44 1, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

May 30

Johnson, Laquinta Anita, 31, 113 OAKRIDGE RD B, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct

Carlson, Rodney J, Jr, 34, 39080 LITTLE CREEK DR, GONZALES, Misrepresentation During Booking, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Amphetamine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Hill, Albert e, Jr, 26, Sale, Distribution, or Possession of Legend Drug without Prescription, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Maximum Speed Limit

Matthews, Jousha, 28, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Mehlon, Andrew, 34, 6104 DOUBLE TREE CT, Baton Rouge, Battery of ER/Services Personal or a Healthcare Provider (Misdemeanor)