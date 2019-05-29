Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net for more info.

K.C. Fundraiser & Blood Drive

On June 2 the Knights of Columbus Council 8342 will host a jambalaya, sweet sale fundraiser and blood drive at St. John the Evangelist in Prairieville, La. The blood drive will go from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the fundraiser will go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Activity Center. Four-time jambalaya champ Byron Gautreaux will be cooking the jambalaya. The Knights of Columbus and Lady's Alter Society wish to thank all who support the fundraiser.

Sober Living House Fundraiser

The Sober Living House for Women is planning their 2nd annual Spring in the Park event for June, since it was rained out on May 11, 2019 at Jambalaya Park. It is a family fun day filled with crafts, activities for children, lots of food, and a raffle. They are reaching out to local businesses for any type of donation or sponsorship, such as cold drinks and water, chips, a monetary donation for event costs, etc. Tax deductible ID#81-2784790. Contact Dorene Bloodworth 225-978-4662, Jeanette Cox 225-715-0991, or Renee Michel 225-933-0522, or email edanb2016@yahoo.com.

Dutchtown Summer Mini Camp

Come "Dance on Broadway" with the Dutchtown High School Griffin Girls! Ages 3 & up Monday, June 3, 2019 through Friday, June 7, 2019 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. COST $65.00 Includes Picture with Griffin Girl & Camp T-Shirt SHOW OFF: FRIDAY, JUNE 7 at 6 p.m.

Prevost Health Fair

The 37th Annual Health Fair at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, Louisiana will be held Saturday June 1 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Host Families Needed

Teens from more than thirty different countries will be arriving in August to attend local high schools for the 2019-2020 school year. They are in need of caring American families (with or without children) to provide a home and share with them this unique experience. The students speak English, are covered by medical insurance and have adequate spending money for their personal expenses. The SHARE! High School Exchange Program is a non-profit educational foundation. For more information, please call Yvette Coffman at 800-941-3738 or visit sharesouthwest.org.

Women in the New Evangelization

WINE: Women in the New Evangelization, a national organization focused on encouraging women in their Catholic faith, has announced they will host their first Baton Rouge conference, themed: Beautifully United in Spirit. In collaboration with the Diocese of Baton Rouge, WINE will host the one-day event with a hope of helping Catholic women come together to encounter Jesus, enjoy a spirit-filled day, and leave with renewed confidence, conviction and hope. The one-day event will be held Saturday, July 27 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. Tickets, which include a box lunch, cost $55/person if purchased before June 27, 2019. After the early-bird deadline, ticket prices increase to $65/person. Tickets for Religious Sisters or Consecrated are $25/person. Sponsorships may be offered for those in need of financial assistance. For info call 985-249-9258.

BR Talent Competition

“Celebration of Music Talent Search and Competition” comes to Mid City Ballroom in Baton Rouge on August 25. We are looking for submissions from singers, musicians, dancers and bands. The winner gets to go to Los Angeles to perform on a new national TV show called “Celebration of Music,” hosted by national artist Ethan Bortnick. The program will be distributed to PBS Stations across the country. There is no fee to apply – we just need to see a clip of your talent. To sign up, go to www.celebrationofmusic.com – enter “Margaret” for the name of the recruiter. Applicants under the age of 18 must have permission from a parent or guardian. For questions or more information, email music@celebrationofmusic.com.

Spring harp recital

The Bayou Chapter of the American Harp Society will present their Spring harp recital on June 1 at University Baptist Church on Highland Road at 3:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend this free event.

Hope Chests

Hope Chests, a support group for Breast Cancer Patients and their families will be held June 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ochsner Clinic Foundation of Baton Rouge 10310 The Grove Boulevard, Baton Rouge 70810. Topic: Recurrence Signs and Symptoms, What you need to know and report. 4th Floor Vestibule-Doctor's Lounge. Light refreshments served. For more info contact sprescott@ochsner.org or call 761-5296.

New Hopeful Gospel Day

New Hopeful Worship Center presents Gospel Day in the Park 2019 at the Gonzales Soccer Field located at 517 North Burnside Ave. It features Gospel recording artist "Prevail" from Promise Land Records. Saturday June 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will also feature free health screening, free food, entertainment, music, games, face painting, and giveaways. Bishop Xavier D. Madison Sr. is Overseer. Special Guest will be Evangelist Reginald Patterson (Soul Winner for Christ International). Hosted by New Hopeful Worship Center 39067 HWY 22 - Darrow, La. 70725, PH: 225-473-3300.