Choice Hotels International, Inc. has awarded the 2019 Ring of Honor award to The Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in Donaldsonville.

The hotel participates in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program, which is rated a top loyalty rewards program by USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, as well as by U.S. News & World Report for three consecutive years.

The Ring of Honor award only goes to the top one-percent of hotels within the Choice Hotels brand. Hotel staff has demonstrated exceptional focus on guest satisfaction and dedication to superior service. Criteria for the award is evaluated by Choice Hotels official property ranking reports.

"As a leading hotel franchisor, we count on our owners to make sure each guest that stays at each and every one of our hotels feels welcome, wanted, and respected," Tim Tobin, Vice President of Franchisee On-boarding and Learning of Choice Hotels, said. "Award-winning hotels like Suburban Extended Stay have demonstrated their commitment to delivering on this brand promise and more. We are proud to honor their accomplishments as an example for others to follow."

Suburban Extended Stay is located near Laura Plantation, Circuit Grand Bayou Raceway, Cabela's, Pelican Point Golf Club, Sugar Palace, Nottoway Plantation, and much more.

The hotel is located at 2279 Hwy 70 in Donaldsonville. Contact 225-264-6197 for room reservations or more information.

