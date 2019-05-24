Multiple Beauregard Parish athletes put together successful seasons with standouts all over the field.
South Beauregard centerfielder Jaclyn Deason wrapped up her career as a Lady K in a strong way, making her the Beauregard Daily News' Player of the Year.
Deason hit .619 this season in district play and helped lead South Beauregard to the No. 8 seed in Class 3A.
The Lady K's fell to No. 1 Brusley, which eventually won the state championship, in the quarterfinals.
Player of the Year – Jacelyn Deason, South Beauregard
Coach of the Year – Brandon Bushnell, South Beauregard
ALL-BEAUREGARD PARISH TEAM
Pitchers
Karina Simpkins, South Beauregard
Mackenzie Samuel, Merryville
Catcher
Jocelyn Irvine, DeRidder
First Base
Kaleigh Hudson, Merryville
Brooklyn Green, DeRidder
Second Base
Emilee Price, South Beauregard
Third Base
Marlee Fontenot, South Beauregard
Shortstop
Alyssa Duncan, Merryville
Karly Bullock, East Beauregard
Outfield
Jaclyn Deason, South Beauregard
Brylee Lanier, Merryville
Aubrey Joslin, DeRidder