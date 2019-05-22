One month removed from St. Amant's second-round playoff loss to Destrehan, the school has decided to let go of longtime head coach Troy Templet.

In a statement sent to the Weekly Citizen, St. Amant Athletic Director David Oliver said, “We want to thank Coach Templet for his 20-plus years of service to St. Amant High School and its baseball program. At this point, we are making a change in the direction of the program, and we wish Coach Templet the very best.”

The St. Amant baseball program had a consistently successful run under Templet.

He was an assistant coach under Bob Lemons for years, until Lemons abruptly resigned midway through the 2012 season. Lemons coached at the school for 21 years and won five state championships.

Templet stepped in as the interim head coach and helped right the ship. The Gators ended up reaching the playoffs, but they were eliminated by Denham Springs in the opening round.

At the end of the season, the school decided to get rid of the interim tag and officially name Templet as the new St. Amant head baseball coach.

He has been the Gator skipper for the past seven seasons. In that time, St. Amant had an overall record of 148-96.

The Gators experienced their greatest success under Templet during the 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons. In each of those years, they reached at least the state quarterfinals.

In his first full season in 2013, the Gators made an improbable run to the state tournament in New Orleans. Along the way, they upset second-seeded Destrehan.

They lost to eventual state runner-up Zachary in the quarterfinals. They finished the year 26-10.

The next season was Templet’s most successful at St. Amant.

The Gators went 27-9, shared the District 5-5A championship and made a run to the state semifinals in Sulphur. There, they lost a close 2-0 decision to nationally-ranked Barbe, the eventual state champion.

That team was led by the Jordan twins, Bryce and Beau. Both went on to play at LSU.

In 2016, they made a return to the state quarterfinals and again lost to a Barbe squad that eventually brought home the state crown.

Two years ago, they made their final quarterfinal run under Templet. They went 22-15 that year and lost to eventual state runner-up Sulphur.

Record-wise, this past season was the worst in the tenure of Templet. The Gators finished just 16-16 during the regular season.

They were able to upset Lafayette in the opening round of the playoffs. They were then eliminated by Destrehan in a second-round sweep.

With the loss, St. Amant finished with a 17-18 mark, making it their first losing season since 2011.

In addition to being the head baseball coach, Templet was a longtime assistant on the football team.