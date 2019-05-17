Franklin will serve a two-year term and help shape the FACJJ’s perspectives on juvenile justice issues and share them with the President of the United States, Members of Congress, and the OJJDP Administrator.

SU Ag Center’s Associate Youth Specialist, Tiffany Franklin, Ph.D., has been appointed to serve as a member of the Federal Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice (FACJJ) by Caren Harp, Administrator of the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

Franklin will serve a two-year term and help shape the FACJJ’s perspectives on juvenile justice issues and share them with the President of the United States, Members of Congress, and the OJJDP Administrator.

The purpose of the FACJJ is to analyze, review, and examine legislation, research, policies, regulations, practices, and/or operations and to advise the President, Congress, and the OJJDP Administrator about the issues that affect juvenile justice and delinquency prevention throughout the nation.

The committee was established by the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act (Section 223).

Tiffany has also served on Governor John Bel Edwards’ Advisory Board on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

She has been employed with the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center since 2006.

Franklin earned a B.S. in Therapeutic Recreation and Leisure Studies, a Master’s in Public Administration, and a Ph.D. in Public Policy, all from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, La.

Tiffany is a published author with research interests in juvenile justice policies for at-risk youth; vulnerable, underserved populations, primarily incarcerated females; and community and economic development policies for impoverished areas.

The Tensas Parish native currently resides in Zachary, La.

Contributed by Southern University Ag Center