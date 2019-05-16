Holland has prior arrest in Baton Rouge for attempted second degree murder and first degree murder, both occurring in 2015. Holland should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Gonzales Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating 25-year-old Christopher Holland of 5545 Andrews lane St. Gabriel La., who is wanted for attempted second degree murder.

On April 20, 2019, at approximately 9:35 p.m. Christopher Holland went to the Juneau Inn located at 108 East Railroad Avenue in Gonzales. He knocked on the victim’s door. As the victim opened the door, Holland shot the victim in the neck and fled on foot. The Victim has recovered from his injuries that Holland inflicted and has been released from the medical facility that attended to him.

Holland has prior arrest in Baton Rouge for attempted second degree murder and first degree murder, both occurring in 2015. Holland should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Holland’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9572.

Contributed by Gonzales Police